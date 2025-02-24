Viacon Group AB (publ): ViaCon's Interim Report January - December 2024

ViaCon is well prepared when the market recovers in 2025.

FOURTH QUARTER 2024

Net sales amounted to EUR 49,416 thousand (51,585), a decrease of 4.2% compared with the corresponding period last year. Organic growth amounted to -4.5%.

Operating earnings (EBIT) amounted to EUR -1,525 thousand (5,603), corresponding to an EBIT margin of -3.1% (10.9).

EBITA amounted to EUR -1,495 thousand (5,633), corresponding to an EBITA margin of -3.0% (10.9).

Operating earnings before depreciation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 1,000 thousand (7,389), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 2.0% (14.3).

Underlying earnings before depreciation (underlying EBITDA) amounted to EUR 5,081 thousand (8,563), corresponding to an underlying EBITDA margin of 10.3% (16.6).

Order intake amounted to EUR 39,813 thousand (41,516), a decrease of 4.1% compared with the same period last year. Organic growth amounted to -6.6%.

Earnings per share amounted to EUR -113.97 (27.93).

JANUARY - DECEMBER 2024

Net sales amounted to EUR 174,413 thousand (189,903), a decrease of 8,2% compared with the corresponding period last year. Organic growth amounted to -9.4%.

Operating earnings (EBIT) amounted to EUR -368 thousand (13,162), corresponding to an EBIT margin of -0.2% (6.9).

EBITA amounted to EUR -248 thousand (13,282), corresponding to an EBITA margin of -0.1% (7.0).

Operating earnings before depreciation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 7,526 thousand (19,763), corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 4.3% (10.4).

Underlying earnings before depreciation (underlying EBITDA) amounted to EUR 13,171 thousand (23,710), corresponding to an underlying EBITDA margin of 7.6% (12.5).

Order intake amounted to EUR 185,344 thousand (199,275), a decrease of 7.0% compared with the same period last year. Organic growth amounted to -8.6%.

Earnings per share amounted to EUR -345.53 (-84.77).



COMMENTS FROM THE CEO

In 2024, the market has been restrained, which is also reflected in the fourth quarter. At the end of the year, we see that the market has begun to recover. The trend in order intake was positive at the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025. We are now entering 2025 with an order backlog that is 27% higher than the same time a year earlier. In the second half of 2025, we expect the market to return to normal levels, where the pent-up demand in the market is also expected to have a positive effect into 2026 and beyond.

In the fourth quarter, ViaCon implemented significant efficiency measures where we realized synergies between our production facilities, focused sales efforts on geographies and products with the greatest profitability potential, and streamlined support functions. These sustainable measures mean that we have reduced annual costs equivalent to EUR 6.5 million at the end of 2024. The market recovery, together with the implemented cost savings, means that we expect a return to normalised profit levels in 2025.

Sales for the quarter amounted to EUR 49,416 thousand (51,585), a decrease of 4.2% compared to the previous year. Organic growth was -4.5%, adjusted for exchange rate effects, hyper-inflation adjustments, divestments and acquisitions.

Operating earnings (EBIT) amounted to EUR -1,525 thousand (5,603), corresponding to an EBIT margin of -3.1% (10.9). Items affecting comparability in the quarter amounted to -4,440, where the majority are attributable to the aforementioned efficiency measures. The adjusted operating earnings amounted to EUR 2,915 thousand (6,777), corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 5.9% (13.1). The operating profit has been affected by lower volumes as a result of the cautious market situation.

Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was higher compared with the corresponding period last year, driven primarily by a positive change in working capital. Order intake during the quarter amounted to EUR 39,813 thousand (41,516), a decrease of 4.1% compared to last year. Organic growth amounted to -6.6%.

In January 2025, ViaCon entered into a letter of intent to divest the company's property in Lyon, France. The letter of intent also includes a so-called sale-and-leaseback, where ViaCon intends to sign a three-year lease agreement for the property. If the transaction is completed, it is expected to have a positive cash flow effect in the second quarter of 2025 of approximately EUR 9 million. This would mean that ViaCon strengthens its balance sheet and creates additional room for growth opportunities.

Stefan Nordström,

President and CEO

The full report is published at www.viacongroup.com.

