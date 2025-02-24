Wojciech Podobas Exits Kaonavi Stake Through Podobas Global Investments Following $335M Tender Offer

Voytek Podobas, founder of Podobas Global Investments, has exited his 6% stake in Kaonavi, Inc. (4435.T), a Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed SaaS company, after Carlyle Group's Keystone Investment Holdings L.P.'s tender offer valued at over JPY 50 billion (approximately USD 335 million).

Kaonavi, Inc. (TSE: 4435), a leading SaaS provider specializing in talent management systems, announced a tender offer by Keystone Investment Holdings L.P., an affiliate of The Carlyle Group. The transaction, valued at approximately JPY 52.28 billion (USD 335 million), marks a strategic move to privatize the company, enabling long-term growth and innovation.

Kaonavi, founded in 2008, provides a cloud-based platform designed to centralize and optimize corporate personnel information, supporting businesses in enhancing employee engagement and productivity. The company went public on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Mothers Market in March 2019 before transitioning to the Growth Market in 2022.

The tender offer, launched on February 14, 2025, and was priced at JPY 4,380 per share, representing a premium of 120.65% over the closing price on February 13, 2025 . The offer also included stock acquisition rights, aligning with the goal of making Kaonavi a wholly owned subsidiary of Keystone Investment Holdings L.P..

Within the transaction, Voytek Podobas (Wojciech Jakub Podobas), founder of Podobas Global Investments, exited his 6% ownership stake, valued at over JPY 3 billion (USD 20 million). His investment exemplified strategic backing of Kaonavi's growth trajectory and reflects a successful exit from a startup-stage investment as the company embarks on its next phase under private ownership.

With the support of The Carlyle Group's global resources and expertise, Kaonavi aims to accelerate product development, expand its multi-product offerings, and strengthen its market presence in Japan and beyond. The transaction marks a significant success for the entire Kaonavi team, highlighting their achievements and growth in the HR technology sector.

Media Contact

Organization: Podobas Global Investments

Contact Person Name: Maya Synowiec

Website: https://www.podobas.global/

Email: office@podobas.global

City: Dubai

Country: United Arab Emirates

SOURCE: Podobas Global Investments

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire