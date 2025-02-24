Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 24
24 February 2025
The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 21 February 2025
Total Assets
Excluding current year income and expenses
£48.300million
Including current year income and expenses
£48.543million
Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted)
Excluding current year income and expenses
254.54p
Including current year income and expenses
255.81p
Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted)
Excluding current year income and expenses
255.36p
Including current year income and expenses
256.52p
A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.
Enquiries:
Nick Black
Director - Investment Trusts
Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary
investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com
020 3817 1000