Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 24

24 February 2025

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 21 February 2025

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £48.300million Including current year income and expenses £48.543million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 254.54p Including current year income and expenses 255.81p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 255.36p Including current year income and expenses 256.52p

A monthly fact sheet and copies of the company's most recent interim and full annual reports and accounts are available for download from http://www.jupiteram.com/JGC and on request from the email address below.

Enquiries:

Nick Black

Director - Investment Trusts

Jupiter Asset Management Limited, Company Secretary

investmentcompanies@jupiteram.com

020 3817 1000