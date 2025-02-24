Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2025) - Tantalus Systems (TSX: GRID) (OTCQX: TNTLF) ("Tantalus" or the "Company"), a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data, announced today that Christopher Allen has been appointed as its Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Executive Vice President (EVP) of Solution Strategy, effective February 24, 2025.

Mr. Allen brings 30 years of experience from various high-growth and competitive technology sectors to Tantalus. His career has successfully spanned both private and public company settings, with mandates ranging from product development to finance and global business strategy. Mr. Allen started his career with Creo Products (now Eastman Kodak), where he gained valuable insights that propelled him to roles of increasing responsibility at other leading technology companies such as Cooper Industries (now Eaton Corp.) and PowerOne (now ABB Ltd.).

Prior to joining Tantalus, he dedicated 10 years to Copperleaf Technologies (TSX: CPLF), where he held the dual roles of COO and CFO. During his tenure there, he spearheaded the company's successful IPO in 2021 followed by its strategic acquisition by IFS in 2024. Mr. Allen is a graduate of the University of British Columbia and holds a BASc in Mechanical Engineering.

"Tantalus is at an exciting inflection point in our business as we launch the TRUSense Gateway and TRUSync solutions. In anticipation of accelerating our growth, we are fortunate to bolster our leadership team with Chris's background and expertise," said Peter Londa, President & CEO of Tantalus. "Expanding our executive team with Chris, along with the recent additions of our new CFO, Azim Lalani, and our two new directors, Dave McLennan and Kristi Honey, puts us in an even stronger position for continued success."

"Tantalus is leading the way with grid modernization solutions that utilities desperately need, and the market opportunity in front of them is truly exciting," said Mr. Allen. "The team, their dedication to their customers, and the Company's purpose-driven approach to product innovation were all inspiring, and I'm excited to join such a collaborative and innovative group."

Tantalus is a technology company dedicated to helping utilities modernize their distribution grids by harnessing the power of data across all their devices and systems deployed throughout the entire distribution grid. We offer a grid modernization platform across multiple levels: intelligent connected devices, communications networks, data management, enterprise applications and analytics. Our solutions provide utilities with the flexibility they need to get the most value from existing infrastructure investments while leveraging advanced capabilities to plan for future requirements. Learn more at http://www.tantalus.com/

