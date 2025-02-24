Xiaomi's stock demonstrated remarkable resilience in recent trading, despite a minor 0.9% dip to €6.37 on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The technology giant posted impressive fourth-quarter results, with revenue surging 31.51% to reach 100.66 billion HKD. Earnings per share improved to 0.23 HKD, surpassing the previous year's 0.21 HKD. The company's strategic expansion into new business segments, particularly its entry into the automotive sector with the SU7 electric sports car, has significantly contributed to its market performance. This diversification, coupled with the integration of AI technologies across its product portfolio, has strengthened Xiaomi's position in the smart devices and software solutions market.

Technical Analysis and Future Outlook

The stock's technical indicators reveal a strong bullish trend, with current prices maintaining levels well above the 200-day moving average. The dramatic rise from its 52-week low of €1.48 to recent trading levels near €6.37 represents a remarkable appreciation of over 250% within a year. Analysts maintain optimistic projections for 2024, forecasting earnings per share of 0.871 CNY, with particular attention focused on the upcoming Q4 2024 results scheduled for March 18, 2025.

