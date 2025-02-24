Sp Mortgage Bank Plc: Kai Koskela appointed as CEO of the Savings Banks' Union Coop

Sp Mortgage Bank Plc

24 February 2025 at 1:00 pm (CET +1)

The Board of Saving Banks' Union Coop has appointed acting CEO Kai Koskela (BBA, eMBA) as CEO of the Savings Banks' Union Coop. Kai Koskela has worked at The Savings Banks Group since 2015. He has over thirty years of experience in domestic and international specialist and senior management positions in the finance sector and business development. Appointment takes place immediately.

SP MORTGAGE BANK PLC

Additional information:

Robin Lindahl

Chairman of the Board, Saving Banks' Union Coop

+358 50 595 9616

Sp Mortgage Bank Plc is part of the Savings Banks Group and the Savings Banks Amalgamation. The role of Sp Mortgage Bank is, together with Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc, to be responsible for obtaining funding for the Savings Banks Group from money and capital markets. Sp Mortgage Bank is responsible for the Savings Banks Group's mortgage-secured funding by issuing covered bonds.