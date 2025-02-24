Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 24.02.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
KI-Wunder? Diese Aktie verachtfacht sich nach Deepseek R1-Integration!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.02.2025 12:06 Uhr
25 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sp Mortgage Bank Plc: Kai Koskela appointed as CEO of the Savings Banks' Union Coop

Finanznachrichten News

Sp Mortgage Bank Plc
Stock Exchange Release
24 February 2025 at 1:00 pm (CET +1)

The Board of Saving Banks' Union Coop has appointed acting CEO Kai Koskela (BBA, eMBA) as CEO of the Savings Banks' Union Coop. Kai Koskela has worked at The Savings Banks Group since 2015. He has over thirty years of experience in domestic and international specialist and senior management positions in the finance sector and business development. Appointment takes place immediately.

SP MORTGAGE BANK PLC

Additional information:

Robin Lindahl
Chairman of the Board, Saving Banks' Union Coop
+358 50 595 9616

Sp Mortgage Bank Plc is part of the Savings Banks Group and the Savings Banks Amalgamation. The role of Sp Mortgage Bank is, together with Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc, to be responsible for obtaining funding for the Savings Banks Group from money and capital markets. Sp Mortgage Bank is responsible for the Savings Banks Group's mortgage-secured funding by issuing covered bonds.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.