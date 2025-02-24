Ankara, Turkey--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2025) - Visit BARKOM GROUP INC. at Booth #1039 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 2 to Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

About BARKOM GROUP INC.



Barkom group was established in 1987 Ankara, Turkey to serve the drilling industry locally and globally as the manufacturer of drill rigs and equipment for the mining exploration. From the very beginning the vision of keeping up with the innovation and being pioneer to innovations allowed us to be who we are and to get where we are now. Always looking at the bigger picture by not ignoring every little detail and feedback gathered from the sites all around the world with a dedicated team from manufacturing to after sales helped us keep and increase the market share. Introducing our market to what is available across the globe as the distributor of the product range that we do not manufacture made a complete range of equipment we are able to offer today. Leading the industry in manufacturing is encouraged by getting there first. First heat treated drill rods, being the first and only R&D center in the industry, first and only ATEX certified drill rigs, only manufacturer of multi purpose drill rigs in our country are some of the firsts we achieved along the way and carried the experience across the globe. Throughout a difficult path in a competitive industry one thing we never compromise is quality. We do know very well what it takes for a single piece of core sample in the box and never compromise from quality of a piece of equipment to get there. Come and meet us at PDAC 2025 and let us share our experiences and get the opportunity to have a chat on what we can supply and add value in any way we can to your business.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 26,000 attendees in person in 2024, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

We look forward to seeing you there.

SOURCE: Newsfile Partner Event