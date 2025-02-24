MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Monday marks three years since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and the UN Secretary-General has renewed his call for de-escalation and an end to the conflict.'On this tragic occasion, I reaffirm the urgent need for a just, sustainable and comprehensive peace - one that fully upholds Ukraine's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, in accordance with the UN Charter, international law, and resolutions of the General Assembly,' Antonio Guterres said in a statement.He noted that 80 years after the end of the Second World War, the war in Ukraine stands as a grave threat not only to the peace and security of Europe but also to the very foundations and core principles of the UN.'Enough is Enough,' he said. 'After three years of death and destruction, I once again call for urgent de-escalation and an immediate end to the hostilities.'The Secretary-General said he welcomes all efforts to a just and inclusive peace, adding that the UN stands ready to support these initiatives.As the Russian invasion of Ukraine enters its fourth year, a flurry of diplomatic activity has led to a growing expectation of a ceasefire, although the situation remains extremely fluid.A US-Russia high level meeting held in Saudi Arabia last week to discuss an end to the war formed a committee to draw out a road map for finding ways to achieve it.Despite the uncertainty, the UN chief said it is planning how to best support the country when the fighting finally stops.Ukrainians continue to face near daily attacks, with air strikes consistently targeting civilian infrastructure, leaving families without homes, security and electricity. According to UN estimates, more than 10 million people have been uprooted from their homes, making Ukraine the largest displacement crisis in Europe since the Second World War.Some 12,600 civilians have been killed and more than 29,000 injured. Thousands of attacks on health facilities have left doctors working under near impossible conditions.The UN said in a separate statement that throughout the fighting, it has consistently provided support, helping to deliver aid, providing emergency healthcare and reconnecting damaged power supplies.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX