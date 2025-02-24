Evergreen Podcasts and Rhapsody Voices Announce New IP Acquisition, Expanded Partnership With Airship

American Criminal, the most recent podcast launch from Airship, amassed over one million downloads within the first few months of launching their partnership with Rhapsody Voices (Rhapsody) in 2024. Now, CEO of Airship and Executive Producer of American Criminal, Lindsay Graham, has announced an expanded partnership with Rhapsody and Evergreen Podcasts (Evergreen), inclusive of shared IP of the hit podcast.

American Criminal

American Criminal Cover Art

The partnership between Airship and Rhapsody was announced in 2024, with this most recent news signaling great success from the relationship. Late last year, Evergreen announced its acquisition of Rhapsody and their respective slate of shows. The American Criminal expanded partnership, including owned IP, is their first major announcement after the acquisition.

Highly decorated producers in the space, Lindsay Graham and the team at Airship have reached hundreds of millions of listeners through the podcasts American Scandal, American History Tellers, History Daily, American Elections: Wicked Game and more. This new venture, however, saw Graham jump into the world of true crime. American Criminal is a weekly true crime podcast that dives deep into the country's most infamous felons, historical and modern, from mob bosses to Crypto kings. Hosted by Jeremy Schwartz (the voice of Edwin Stanton in Airship's critically acclaimed series 1865), each episode of American Criminal is as thoroughly researched as it is gripping.

After just one year, the podcast has reached over 2,000,000 downloads and continues to find new audiences. The teams tease expanded content ideas and opportunities with this new, co-owned IP.

"We are thrilled audiences are embracing the experience of premium true crime with a historical slant that is also highly entertaining and informative. This has resulted in a growing and engaged audience that continues to support the show's ever-increasing list of sponsors," said Mike Jensen, CEO of Rhapsody Voices.

CEO of Airship, Lindsay Graham, commented, "We always believed true crime needn't be just grisly details. Some cases have changed the course of history. So American Criminal seeks to tell captivating, entertaining stories that both teach the past and inform our present. And now, with this expanded partnership, we're confident we can reach even more listeners, whether they're true crime fans, history buffs, or just fascinated by tales told well."

About Airship

Airship is the podcast production company behind American Criminal, American Scandal, American History Tellers, Business Movers, History Daily and more, led by host and producer Lindsay Graham (no, not that Lindsey Graham). Every month, Airship's rich and immersive retellings of history are downloaded six million times. Airship.fm

About Evergreen Podcasts

Evergreen Podcasts is one of the largest independent podcast networks worldwide, offering three premier networks, original collections, and signature shows across a catalog of engaging and thought-provoking podcasts. As a full-service podcast production, brand marketing, and sales organization, Evergreen is dedicated to high production values with a commitment to artistic integrity. Its diverse roster spans genres from true crime to pop culture, comedy, and beyond-delivering content that informs, entertains, and inspires listeners. For more information, visit EvergreenPodcasts.com .

About Rhapsody Voices

Rhapsody Voices network represents a curated list of shows with a "boutique at scale" approach, representing top content creators across audio and video podcasts. Rhapsody Voices combines leadership in sponsorship representation with tailored content creation, marketing, and revenue growth strategies. The focus is on building meaningful connections among audiences, creators, and sponsors; Rhapsody delivers a high-impact roster that resonates across the industry. For more information, visit RhapsodyVoices.com .

SOURCE: Evergreen Podcasts

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire