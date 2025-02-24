Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2025) - American Diversified Holdings Corporation (OTC Pink: ADHC) is pleased to announce the company has formed a strategic alliance with Tech Kahunas a leading San Diego-based firm specializing in Utilizing Advanced AI in cloud computing, software development and cyber security.

The focus of the strategic alliance is to collaborate on the development of innovative solutions in the cloud computing, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, machine learning and large language model software arenas.

"We are thrilled to join forces with ADHC to push the boundaries of AI-driven customer solutions. This alliance combines our strengths to bring groundbreaking technology to market. Together, we intend to pursue innovation in enterprise security, automation, and artificial intelligence, setting new industry standards to create new business opportunities worldwide." said Peter Bondaryk, CEO of Tech Kahunas.

Backed by an elite team of programmers, Tech Kahunas develops custom, secure, and scalable solutions that drive innovation and efficiency for businesses. The team has experience working on projects with companies such as PublicSquare, Deloitte, Accenture, PepsiCo, and Cisco.

"As the biggest technology companies in the world, known as the Mag 7, have recently stated, investment in AI and AI infrastructure will skyrocket in the coming months and years. Based upon the 100s of Billions of dollars committed to this sector, ADHC is fully committed to bring shareholder value on board in this space. Shareholders should stay tuned as we already have several initiatives underway that will dramatically increase ADHC valuation in the market." Concluded ADHC management.

Artificial Intelligence Hardware Markets

The 7 Largest Tech Companies Known as the Magnificient 7; including, Apple, Alphabet, Meta, Nvidia, Microsoft, Amazon, Tesla have announced in excess of $300 Billion in Capital Expenditure for 2025 to 2026.

The artificial intelligence (AI) market is projected to grow by billions of dollars in the coming years.

Global AI market size

Statista: Projects $826.7 billion in 2030, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.46% from 2024

Precedence Research: Projects $3,680.47 billion in 2034, with a CAGR of 19.20% from 2025

Grand View Research: Projects $1,811.75 billion in 2030, with a CAGR of 36.6% from 2024

Markets and Markets: Projects $1,339.1 billion in 2030, with a CAGR of 35.7% from 2024

U.S. AI market size

Grand View Research: Projects $219.09 billion in 2030, with a CAGR of 25.6% from 2024

AI market drivers

Advancements in computing power and data availability

Investments in AI research and development

Digital transformation across industries

Competitive advantage in automating processes and personalizing services

AI applications

Speech recognition, Image processing, Autonomous vehicles, Natural language processing, Computer vision, Machine learning, and Generative AI.

About Tech Kahunas

Tech Kahunas is an IT and cybersecurity company specializing in utilizing AI for custom, secure, and scalable solutions that drive business innovation and efficiency. Since 2015, it has continuously evolved to deliver cutting-edge technology tailored to modern enterprises. With experience working on high-impact projects for PublicSquare, Deloitte, Accenture, PepsiCo, and Cisco, the team brings deep expertise to every solution. From cybersecurity to software development and Web3, Tech Kahunas helps businesses stay secure, efficient, and future-ready.

About AMERICAN DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Is a public holding company trading under the ticker symbol "ADHC".

