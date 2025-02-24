WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NASA has announced that it selected SpaceX to provide launch services for the Near-Earth Object (NEO) Surveyor mission, which will detect and observe asteroids and comets that could potentially pose an impact threat to Earth.The firm fixed price launch service task order is being awarded to Elon Musk's Texas-based aerospace manufacturing company under the indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity NASA Launch Services II contract.The U.S. space agency estimates a total cost of approximately $100 million for the launch service is. The NEO Surveyor mission is targeted to launch no earlier than September 2027 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Florida.The NEO Surveyor mission consists of a single scientific instrument: an almost 20-inch diameter telescope that will operate in two heat-sensing infrared wavelengths. It will be capable of detecting both bright and dark asteroids, the latter being the most difficult type to find with existing assets. The space telescope is designed to help advance NASA's planetary defense efforts to discover and characterize most of the potentially hazardous asteroids and comets that come within 30 million miles of Earth's orbit. These are collectively known as near-Earth objects, or NEOs.The mission will carry out a five-year baseline survey to find at least two-thirds of the unknown NEOs larger than 140 meters (460 feet). These are the objects large enough to cause major regional damage in the event of an Earth impact. By using two heat-sensitive infrared imaging channels, the telescope can also make more accurate measurements of the sizes of NEOs and gain information about their composition, shapes, rotational states, and orbits.Multiple aerospace and engineering companies are contracted to build the spacecraft and its instrumentation, including BAE Systems SMS (Space & Mission Systems), Space Dynamics Laboratory, and Teledyne.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX