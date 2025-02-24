WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Myriad Genetics (MYGN) and PATHOMIQ have entered into a strategic collaboration for Myriad to exclusively license PATHOMIQ_PRAD, PATHOMIQs AI technology platform for prostate cancer, in the United States. Adding PATHOMIQ_PRAD to Myriads Oncology Solutions allows Myriad to provide urologist and radiation oncologists with molecular and AI-powered testing solutions to inform decisions both before treatment at the time of biopsy for active surveillance and following surgery or radiation treatment.Myriad plans to commercially launch its first AI-driven prostate cancer clinical test later in the current year.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX