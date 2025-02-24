WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Myriad Genetics (MYGN) and PATHOMIQ have entered into a strategic collaboration for Myriad to exclusively license PATHOMIQ_PRAD, PATHOMIQs AI technology platform for prostate cancer, in the United States. Adding PATHOMIQ_PRAD to Myriads Oncology Solutions allows Myriad to provide urologist and radiation oncologists with molecular and AI-powered testing solutions to inform decisions both before treatment at the time of biopsy for active surveillance and following surgery or radiation treatment.
Myriad plans to commercially launch its first AI-driven prostate cancer clinical test later in the current year.
