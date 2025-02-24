Ingredient supplier to launch new sleep support ingredient for supplements, foods, and beverages

Nuritas, a trailblazer in AI-powered peptide discovery for health-focused ingredients, is introducing its latest innovation, PeptiSleep, at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, California, March 4-7, 2025.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250224965075/en/

Ingredient supplier Nuritas to launch new sleep support ingredient, PeptiSleep, for supplements, foods, and beverages. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Millions struggle with poor sleep every night, which can cloud mood and judgment in the short term and drive serious health issues over time," said Dr. Nora Khaldi, founder and CEO of Nuritas. "PeptiSleep is a breakthrough in consumer health and empowers brands to create next-gen sleep supplements, foods, and beverages that can enhance every stage of sleep. With our AI-powered discovery platform and commitment to advancing health through nature and science, we're excited to continue bringing to market better ingredients for people and the planet, faster."

PeptiSleep is a natural plant peptide ingredient derived from rice bran protein that improves all stages of sleep, from falling asleep easily to staying asleep longer ultimately, leading to feeling rested and alert the next day. It does this by reducing cortisol, which is responsible for stress and poor sleep. For the first time, consumers literally saw the benefits of PeptiSleep in a pilot study using smart rings with sensors to measure biometrics, including heart rate variability and sleep metrics. Sixty-one percent of participants fell asleep faster, and there was an increase of 17% deep sleep, 13% light sleep, and 35 minutes of total sleep when taking PeptiSleep. Readiness and sleep scores also improved with PeptiSleep.

As a powder ingredient, PeptiSleep is suited for capsules, tablets, gummies, gels, and chews, as well as ready-to-drink beverages and health shots. It can be used instead of or in conjunction with popular sleep-related ingredients such as melatonin or magnesium.

"Melatonin is arguably the most well-known over-the-counter sleep aid, but research shows mixed outcomes and, commonly, a hangover effect in the morning upon waking," said Dr. Andy Franklyn-Miller, chief medical and innovation officer at Nuritas. "With a totally unique approach, PeptiSleep works across all four phases of sleep, improving deep sleep and reducing the time it takes to fall asleep, but with no morning hangover effects. It's a totally natural solution to health."

Brands interested in learning more or requesting a sample of any of Nuritas' plant peptide ingredients can visit Nuritas.com or email info@nuritas.com.

About Nuritas

Using its AI-powered Magnifier platform, Nuritas identifies and develops scientifically backed plant peptide ingredients for supplement, food, and beverage brands seeking to improve health outcomes and empower people to live healthier lives. Learn more about branded ingredients PeptiStrong®, and PeptiSleepTM at nuritas.com or by following Nuritas on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250224965075/en/

Contacts:

Erin Robbins

MarketPlace

erin.robbins@marketplacebranding.com

+1-314-366-3562