MALTA (dpa-AFX) - Malta's EU measure of inflation held steady at the start of the year after easing in the previous two months, data from the National Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, climbed 1.8 percent year-on-year in January, the same as in December.Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages registered a slightly slower growth of 1.8 percent annually in January versus a 2.0 percent gain a month ago. Similarly, inflation based on utilities slowed to 0.6 percent from 0.9 percent. Meanwhile, the annual price growth in transportation accelerated to 4.4 percent from 3.7 percent.On a monthly basis, the HICP moved up 0.4 percent in January.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX