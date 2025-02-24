WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A senior leader of Syrian Al-Qaeda affiliate group has been killed in a U.S. airstrike.U.S. Central Command said Wasim Tahsin Bayraqdar, a senior leadership facilitator of the terrorist organization Hurras al-Din, was killed in a targeted airstrike carried by its forces in Northwest Syria.'The airstrike is part of CENTCOM's ongoing commitment, along with partners in the region, to disrupt and degrade efforts by terrorists to plan, organize, and conduct attacks against civilians and military personnel from the U.S., our allies, and our partners throughout the region and beyond,' CENTCOM said in a press release.'We will relentlessly pursue and destroy terrorist threats, no matter their location, in order to protect our homeland and our allies and partners,' said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, commander, U.S. Central Command.Hurras al-Din, sometimes referred to as Al-Qaeda in Syria, was a Salafi Jihadist organization that fought in the Syrian civil war.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX