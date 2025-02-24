RTX's Raytheon demonstrates first-ever AI/ML-powered Radar Warning Receiver for 4th generation aircraft

New technology will enhance aircrew survivability and accelerate AI/ML capability deployment

GOLETA, Calif., Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Raytheon, an RTX business (NYSE: RTX), has successfully completed flight testing on the first-ever AI/ML-powered Radar Warning Receiver (RWR) system for a fourth-generation aircraft.

The Cognitive Algorithm Deployment System, known as CADS, combines the latest Embedded Graphics Processing Unit with Deepwave Digital's computing stack, enabling AI models to be integrated into Raytheon's legacy RWR systems for AI/ML processing at the sensor. This integration allows CADS to employ cognitive methods to sense, identify and prioritize threats. With the CADS capability, the enhanced RWR will increase aircrew survivability while facilitating the rapid and cost-effective mass deployment of modern AI/ML capabilities.

"The advantages of AI in defense systems are extensive, and our recent CADS test demonstrates how commercially available products, paired with advanced algorithms and cognitive methods, can help the U.S. and its allies outpace peer threats," said Bryan Rosselli, president of Advanced Products and Solutions at Raytheon. "CADS' ability to quickly process data and run third-party algorithms that prioritize threats, with almost no latency will significantly enhance survivability for military personnel."

Initial CADS hardware and cognitive radar processing capabilities were tested on Raytheon's flight test aircraft. CADS performed successfully during additional flight testing and demonstrations on an F-16 at the Air National Guard's test range near Tucson, Arizona in December. The flight tests incorporate containerized AI/ML techniques from the Georgia Tech Research Institute, Vadum, Inc., and Raytheon's cognitive electronic warfare team.

CADS is expected to begin being procured across multiple platforms in early 2025.

