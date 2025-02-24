Kroll Expands Investment Banking Platform with New Equity Capital Markets Practice, Led by Locust Hill Advisor Founder

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kroll, the leading independent provider of global financial and risk advisory solutions, announced the launch of its Equity Capital Markets Advisory practice following the acquisition of Locust Hill Advisors. Led by David Galper, founder and managing partner of Locust Hill, this new practice will enhance Kroll's global investment banking platform by expanding its services to clients pursuing IPOs and other equity capital market transactions, including follow-on offerings, block trades, convertibles, private placements and multi-track processes.

David Galper, Head of Equity Capital Markets Advisory at Kroll, is a leading IPO advisory expert with more than 25 years of investment banking and capital markets experience at firms that include ICR Capital, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Jefferies, Lehman Brothers and Deutsche Bank. He has provided expert counsel to privately-held businesses, public companies and financial sponsors on a wide range of corporate finance activities and has originated and executed over 100 equity offerings, M&A mandates and leveraged finance transactions.

David Galper commented, "I'm thrilled to join Kroll and build upon our accomplishments at Locust Hill over the last five years. As a global financial and risk advisory firm with a reputation for technical expertise, Kroll is the optimal platform to expand our practice. We look forward to partnering with our industry- focused investment banking colleagues to bring the highest level of strategic counsel and execution capabilities to a broader base of clients. Our core focus will be helping sponsor-backed companies and family-held businesses execute IPOs and providing full transactional support on subsequent equity offerings. Through a hands-on service model and ownership mentality, our aim is to remain the go-to trusted resource for companies looking to access the public markets."

Kroll's investment banking platform provides clients with the expertise to navigate the market and achieve liquidity objectives. Kroll's capabilities span M&A advisory, due diligence, fairness opinions, valuation, compliance, tax, restructuring and cybersecurity services, all designed to help clients drive long-term value while managing transaction risk. The new advisory service covers all aspects of equity capital markets, providing clients with innovative solutions and expert guidance.

"Despite ongoing market volatility, geopolitical tensions and a global economic slowdown, the IPO markets have shown growth and cautious optimism, with a steady increase in IPO volume," said Josh Benn, Global Head of Kroll's Investment Banking practice, "We are excited to launch our new Equity Capital Markets Advisory business under David's leadership. His expertise in public market transactions brings highly complementary capabilities to our platform. This launch positions Kroll for continued growth and success, allowing us to deliver innovative solutions that meet our clients' needs in an evolving market landscape."

