PSEG Supports the Workforce Development Program at the Stevens Center for Sustainability

Who says you need superpowers to protect the Earth? We're proud to invest in the next generation of Earth heroes, like the students at Stevens Institute of Technology.

Our mighty partnership has spanned over two decades providing more than $4.8 million in grants, including a recent $1.45 million from our PSEG Foundation to fuel their Workforce Development Program, the Stevens Center for Sustainability and critical pre-college and undergraduate initiatives.



Learn more about our incredible partnership on Energize!: https://energizepseg.com/2024/10/23/powering-up-the-next-generation-of-earth-heroes/Stevens

