BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's business confidence rose somewhat in February amid better business conditions in the manufacturing and trade sectors, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed Monday.The business confidence indicator rose to -12.3 from -13.6 in January. Economists had expected a score of -12.1.The confidence measure for the manufacturing industry climbed to -15.6 from -19.0. This was chiefly due to a clearly more favorable assessment of the current situation, in terms of both total order books and stock levels.Confidence strengthened in the trade sector on the back of significantly improved demand expectations and, to a lesser extent, an upward revision in intentions of placing orders with suppliers. The corresponding index rose to -15.5 from -17.3.On the other hand, the morale for the building industry weakened to -7.2 from -4.5 as constructors were more pessimistic about the downward trend in orders and also expected a significant drop in demand.Finally, the confidence indicator for the business-related services worsened to -1.9 from 2.0 as business leaders foresee a contraction in overall market demand.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX