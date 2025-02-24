Toms River, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2025) - OnlineStoreCoach.com, a top eCommerce consultant, has launched its Shopify Growth & Ops Report Bundle. This new offering helps store owners gain insights to make informed decisions and grow their businesses.

With more than 25 years of e-commerce experience, Online Store Coach is a trusted advisor for small to mid-sized online retailers. The Shopify Growth & Ops Report Bundle provides monthly reports for a fixed fee, with no long-term commitment.

The bundle includes six custom reports that cover essential aspects of eCommerce operations. These reports provide detailed analysis of Topline Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), Sales By Product, Page Analysis, Marketing Channel Performance, Discount Codes, and Product Returns. Each report is customized to deliver insights from monthly trends. This provides a comprehensive understanding of performance and progress, delivering insights that standard dashboards and reports cannot achieve.

"Our goal is to eliminate the guesswork for Shopify store owners," said David Wauters, CEO of OnlineStoreCoach.com. "By providing these actionable and easy-to-understand reports, we enable our clients to focus on what truly matters-growing their business with confidence and clarity."

The Shopify Growth & Ops Report Bundle is specifically designed for stores generating over $1 million in annual revenue. It assists business owners who want actionable data instead of basic spreadsheets and don't have time to create reports manually. The solution provides reliable insights through an accessible interface.

Each report in the bundle is crafted to provide a deep dive into critical areas of eCommerce operations. The reports offer comprehensive analysis of product performance and marketing campaign effectiveness. The bundle identifies popular discount codes and tracks product returns, providing a clear view of operational health.

OnlineStoreCoach.com sets the standard in eCommerce consultancy with effective tools and guidance. The Shopify Growth & Ops Report Bundle demonstrates the company's dedication to helping online retailers succeed.

About OnlineStoreCoach.com

With over 25 years of experience, OnlineStoreCoach.com helps small- to mid-sized retailers grow profitably. The company specializes in eCommerce guidance, strategy development, and analytics tools. OnlineStoreCoach.com enables businesses to focus on growth through data-driven decision making.

