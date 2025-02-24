PharmPix Corporation: PharmPix Announces Entry Into the Medicare Market With Launch of Proprietary Innovative Technology, MedArk

PharmPix further positions itself as a leader in the pharmacy benefit management arena as they are proud to announce their expansion into the Medicare market with the launch of MedArk, a transformative platform designed to meet the complex needs of Medicare Part D plans.

PharmPix further positions itself as a leader in the pharmacy benefit management arena as they are proud to announce their expansion into the Medicare market with the launch of MedArk, a transformative platform designed to meet the complex needs of Medicare Part D plans. MedArk offers a robust, scalable solution for managing Medicare pharmacy benefits with ease.

PharmPix's wholly-owned technology, MedArk

Make an Impact with MedArk's flexible, compliant and dynamic PBM solution built for Medicare.

MedArk is designed to meet the stringent demands of Medicare compliance while providing a user-friendly platform for managing complex pharmacy benefit programs. Its white-label capabilities allow health plans to customize the platform to align with their branding and plan structures, driving both efficiency and innovation. MedArk simplifies compliance tracking with advanced audit and reporting tools, empowering health plans to navigate regulatory complexities with confidence.

Additionally, the platform enhances engagement through its integrated member and prescriber portals, providing easy, digital-first access to essential plan information and tools. MedArk supports comprehensive plan management with features such as real-time eligibility checks, claims processing, and reporting tools that streamline operational efficiency. These capabilities are reinforced by a group of dedicated Part-D experts and a call center designed for first-level resolution, ensuring timely and effective support for members and healthcare providers.

Beyond operational efficiency, MedArk integrates a wide range of clinical programs aimed at improving health outcomes and ensuring safe medication use. These include medication therapy management, drug utilization review, drug management programs, and clinical edits review, all of which focus on enhancing the quality of care for members while optimizing plan performance. With its holistic approach, MedArk provides clients with a solution that balances compliance, efficiency, and member-focused care.

PharmPix's entry into the Medicare space underscores their commitment to leveraging technology for smarter healthcare solutions. By introducing MedArk, PharmPix is setting a new benchmark for transparency and innovation in Medicare Part D management.

About PharmPix

With over 15 years of industry experience, PharmPix has continually offered competitive pharmacy benefit services with hands-on administration, supported by their analytical platforms OneArk and MedArk, independent specialty pharmacy solutions, and real time proactive safety programs. PharmPix offers the ability to white-label their solution and the ultimate flexibility to create proactive and dynamic solutions. Gain a clear view of your pharmacy data with a true partner.

