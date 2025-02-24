Anzeige
Montag, 24.02.2025
KI-Wunder? Diese Aktie verachtfacht sich nach Deepseek R1-Integration!
ACCESS Newswire
24.02.2025 16:14 Uhr
Hashi Market to Open Third Manhattan Location Near Times Square and Bryant Park

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / February 24, 2025 / Hashi Market, a premier Japanese food store known for its authentic selection of Japanese cuisine and lifestyle products, is set to open its third Manhattan location on March 2, 2025. Situated near Times Square and Bryant Park, this expansion brings even more convenience to both locals and tourists looking for high-quality Japanese food and products.

Hashi Market Flagship Store Opens on 5th Avenue with a Grand Celebration of Japanese Culture and Cui

To commemorate its grand opening, Hashi Market will showcase its renowned live tuna-cutting performance, featuring master chefs specially invited from Japan. These skilled artisans will expertly fillet a whole tuna in front of attendees, offering a captivating display of culinary artistry. Guests will also have the opportunity to savor freshly sliced tuna, gaining a firsthand appreciation for the premium seafood that Hashi Market is proud to present.

The event will also feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony. Influencers, local dignitaries, and special guests will be in attendance to mark this significant milestone.

Bringing Fresh, Authentic Japanese Cuisine to New York

Hashi Market is dedicated to offering an authentic Japanese food experience, providing a variety of freshly made options daily. Customers can enjoy handcrafted bento and sushi, carefully prepared each day using premium ingredients imported directly from Japan. With its commitment to freshness and affordability, Hashi Market allows customers to enjoy restaurant-quality Japanese meals in a quick and accessible way.

Each Hashi Market location upholds consistent quality and service standards, ensuring customers enjoy the same exceptional experience at every store.

Fujiissa and Tokyo Kuma: Expanding Japanese Culture Beyond Food

Alongside Hashi Market, the new location will also introduce two sister brands under Takayama International Inc.:

  • Fujiissa: Specializing in premium Japanese matcha, Fujiissa offers a variety of matcha drinks and ice cream, bringing the rich flavors of Japan's finest green tea culture to New York.

  • Tokyo Kuma: A Japanese-inspired lifestyle brand, Tokyo Kuma features a curated selection of fashion accessories, home goods, and everyday essentials, bringing the latest trends from Japan to a global audience.

Hashi Market's Growing Presence in North America

With multiple locations already established across the U.S., Takayama International Inc. is committed to expanding Hashi Market across North America. By offering authentic Japanese flavors, premium matcha, and stylish lifestyle products, the company continues to bridge Japanese culture with the dynamic cityscape of New York.

As Hashi Market prepares to open its doors near Times Square and Bryant Park, customers can look forward to a one-stop destination for fresh Japanese cuisine, high-quality matcha, and trendy Japanese lifestyle goods. The grand opening promises an exciting and immersive cultural experience for all.

Contact Information

Hashi Market
info@hashimarket.com
646-598-9777

SOURCE: Hashi Market



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
