Zyxel to demonstrate cutting-edge solutions to help service providers accelerate innovation and deliver next-gen connectivity.

Zyxel Communications, an industry-leading provider of secure broadband networking, internet access, and connected home products, will showcase its latest industry-leading broadband products and solutions at Mobile World Congress 2025.

Visit booth 5I20 in hall 5 to discover how Zyxel is revolutionizing connectivity with its innovative solutions: 5G FWA, Wi-Fi 7 and Wi-Fi 6 portfolio including our Red Dot Award-winning design. Visitors can also experience 10G Fiber, Next-Generation Edge Optical Node, and Zyxel's OPAL 3.0 our next-generation middleware platform powered by prpl.

"The broadband industry is more collaborative and competitive than ever, with industry leaders constantly raising the bar for innovation and excellence," said Nicolai Redfern, EMEA Product Director at Zyxel Communications. "As we bolster our presence at global events, Mobile World Congress provides a unique opportunity to showcase what we do best keeping service providers ahead of the competition. Visitors to our booth will hear from Zyxel customers about how our newest technologies are shaping the future of connectivity and driving success for their businesses."

Zyxel's MWC display will be Europe's first look at the Zyxel 2025 product lineup:

Reliable Wi-Fi 7: Get to know the new 10G Ethernet Tri-Band and Dual-Band Gateway additions to our portfolio and meet Zyxel's OPAL 3.0, powered by prpl. Zyxel's Wi-Fi 7 solutions help service providers deliver high-performing connectivity to its subscribers while opening the door to new revenue-generating services.

Seamless XGS-PON: Powered by industry-leading 10G Ethernet to XGS-PON bridge ONT devices. Whether it's GPON 2.5G, XGS-PON or XGS-PON with VoIP, Zyxel's cutting-edge solutions make network migration easy to meet subscribers' ever-increasing bandwidth demands.

5G FWA, inside and out: Zyxel is showcasing its top Wi-Fi 7 enabled indoor and outdoor 5G routers. Designed for deployment flexibility, these routers enable service providers to deliver high-capacity and ultrafast broadband services to their customers.

10G Fiber and beyond: Zyxel's Whitebox OLTs, switches and bridge options ranging from GPON to XGS-PON ONTs are an excellent fit for service providers looking to open new revenue opportunities and gain competitive advantages offered by faster network speeds. And, have a look at our next generation edge node.

To schedule a meeting with a Zyxel expert at Mobile World Congress 2025 or for a detailed invitation to our booth, visit: https://www.zyxel.com/service-provider/global/en/events/mwc-2025

About Zyxel

Zyxel Communications delivers technological innovations and has connected the world to the internet for more than 35 years. Whether establishing access through fixed or mobile broadband solutions, Zyxel Communications offers a comprehensive and flexible portfolio of products that are keeping service providers ahead of the competition.

