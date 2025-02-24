Winter Park, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2025) - ADIA Nutrition Inc. (OTC Pink: ADIA), a leader in healthcare innovation and regenerative medicine, proudly announces its strategic expansion plan for Adia Med satellite locations across the United States. This initiative aims to make Adia Med's innovative treatments more accessible by partnering with premier Medical Spas dedicated to anti-aging, wellness, and body repair.





ADIA Nutrition Inc. Embarks on Nationwide Expansion of Adia Med Satellite Locations



ADIA Nutrition will collaborate with elite Med Spas, leveraging their established infrastructure, reputation, and customer base to introduce Adia Med's advanced treatments. This partnership model creates a beneficial synergy for both partners, enhancing the service offerings of the Med Spas while broadening Adia Med's reach.

The expansion will initially target regions where there's a high demand for longevity, anti-aging, and regenerative treatments, focusing on major cities and affluent suburbs known for their health-conscious demographics. Satellite locations will offer a curated selection of Adia Med's services, including Umbilical Cord Stem Cell (UCB-SC) therapies, stem cell injectables, and other regenerative solutions, which will complement and enhance the existing Med Spa services, providing a comprehensive approach to health and beauty.

To maintain the high standard of care, ADIA Nutrition will provide comprehensive training for Adia's medical professionals alongside rigorous quality control measures. This ensures that the integrity and effectiveness of Adia Med treatments remain consistent across all locations. The expansion will proceed in phases, starting with pilot programs to refine the operational model before a broader rollout, ensuring each step leverages the success of the previous.

Investment and Growth Potential

By partnering with Med Spas, Adia Med can significantly expand its market presence with reduced overhead costs, offering Adia a model with lower risk and high scalability. This approach introduces multiple revenue streams through service fees, royalties, and potential equity interests, creating a robust financial framework. The synergy between Adia Med and its Med Spa partners not only increases market penetration but also enhances revenue potential by tapping into an already engaged clientele interested in wellness and anti-aging solutions.

Larry Powalisz, CEO of ADIA Nutrition, stated, "Here is a piece of the roadmap of our expansion as promised. This expansion into satellite locations through strategic partnerships with premier Med Spas is a testament to our commitment to making our life-changing therapies more accessible. We believe this model not only accelerates our growth but also aligns perfectly with our vision for regenerative medicine."

This strategic expansion lays the groundwork for future product and service introductions, utilizing the existing network for rapid market adoption and providing valuable feedback for continuous innovation. ADIA Nutrition invites current and potential shareholders to follow this exciting development, promising to redefine healthcare accessibility and efficacy.

Larry Powalisz also highlighted that the success of this initiative stems from the mutual benefits it offers; every successful Med Spa will significantly benefit from Adia Med's ability to help existing patients and attract new ones, bolstered by a generous commission structure that ensures financial benefits for all parties involved.

About ADIA Nutrition Inc.:

Adia Nutrition Inc. is a publicly traded company (OTC Pink: ADIA) dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare and supplementation. With a focus on innovation and quality, the company has established two key divisions: a supplement division providing premium, organic supplements, and a medical division establishing Clinics that specialize in leading-edge stem cell therapies, most significantly Umbilical Cord Stem Cells (UCB-SC) and Autologous Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation (aHSCT) treatments. Through these divisions, Adia Nutrition Inc. is committed to empowering individuals to live their best lives by addressing both nutritional needs and groundbreaking medical treatments.

Website: www.adianutrition.com

Website: www.adiamed.com



Website: www.adialabs.com

Website: www.biolete.com

Website: www.cementfactory.co

Twitter (X): @ADIA_Nutrition

Safe Harbor: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a few uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. A more extensive listing of risks and factors that may affect the company's business prospects and cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the reports and other documents filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission and OTC Markets, Inc. OTC Disclosure and News Service. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

