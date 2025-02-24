Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 January 2025

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 24

Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 31 January 2025, the Net Assets of the Company were £112.6m.

Portfolio Holdings as at 31 January 2025

Rank Company Sector Country of Incorporation % of Net Assets 1 AVI Japanese Special Situations Fund* Financials Japan 12.2 2 Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp** Financials Luxembourg 7.3 3 Unilever Consumer Staples United Kingdom 3.2 4 TotalEnergies Energy France 3.0 5 Imperial Brands Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2.7 6 Alibaba Group Consumer Discretionary Hong Kong 2.5 7 Lloyds Banking Group Financials United Kingdom 2.4 8 Tesco Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2.3 9 Jet2 Industrials United Kingdom 2.3 10 Dassault Aviation Industrials France 2.2 11 ENI Energy Italy 2.2 12 RTX Industrials United States 2.1 13 Orange Communication Services France 2.0 14 Panasonic Consumer Discretionary Japan 2.0 15 Qinetiq Industrials United Kingdom 2.0 16 Sanofi Health Care France 1.8 17 Samsung Electronics Information Technology South Korea 1.6 18 General Dynamics Industrials United States 1.6 19 Breedon Group Materials United Kingdom 1.5 20 Whitbread Consumer Discretionary United Kingdom 1.4 21 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 1.3 22 Nestle Consumer Staples Switzerland 1.1 23 Intel Information Technology United States 1.1 24 Philips Health Care Netherlands 0.9 25 Azelis Group Materials Belgium 0.9 26 Bakkafrost Consumer Staples Denmark 0.8 27 Kalmar Industrials Finland 0.8 28 Danieli Industrials Italy 0.8 29 Terveystalo Health Care Finland 0.4 Total equity investments 66.4 Cash and other net assets 33.6 Net assets 100.0

* Sub-Fund of Gateway UCITS Funds PLC

**Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 31 January 2025

% of Net Assets United Kingdom 17.7 Europe ex UK 17.0 Japan 14.2 Americas: Private Equity Fund 7.3 Americas: Direct Equities 6.1 Asia Pacific ex Japan 4.1 Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets 33.6 100.0

Sector Distribution as at 31 January 2025

% of Net Assets Financials: Japan Fund 12.2 Financials: Private Equity Fund 7.3 Financials: Direct Equities 2.4 Total Financials 21.9 Industrials 11.7 Consumer Staples 10.2 Consumer Discretionary 5.8 Energy 5.2 Communication Services 3.4 Health Care 3.2 Information Technology 2.7 Materials 2.3 Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets 33.6 100.0

The geographical distribution is based on each investment's principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com

24 February 2025