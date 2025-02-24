Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 January 2025
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 24
Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Monthly Portfolio Update
As at 31 January 2025, the Net Assets of the Company were £112.6m.
Portfolio Holdings as at 31 January 2025
Rank
Company
Sector
Country of Incorporation
% of Net Assets
1
AVI Japanese Special Situations Fund*
Financials
Japan
12.2
2
Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp**
Financials
Luxembourg
7.3
3
Unilever
Consumer Staples
United Kingdom
3.2
4
TotalEnergies
Energy
France
3.0
5
Imperial Brands
Consumer Staples
United Kingdom
2.7
6
Alibaba Group
Consumer Discretionary
Hong Kong
2.5
7
Lloyds Banking Group
Financials
United Kingdom
2.4
8
Tesco
Consumer Staples
United Kingdom
2.3
9
Jet2
Industrials
United Kingdom
2.3
10
Dassault Aviation
Industrials
France
2.2
11
ENI
Energy
Italy
2.2
12
RTX
Industrials
United States
2.1
13
Orange
Communication Services
France
2.0
14
Panasonic
Consumer Discretionary
Japan
2.0
15
Qinetiq
Industrials
United Kingdom
2.0
16
Sanofi
Health Care
France
1.8
17
Samsung Electronics
Information Technology
South Korea
1.6
18
General Dynamics
Industrials
United States
1.6
19
Breedon Group
Materials
United Kingdom
1.5
20
Whitbread
Consumer Discretionary
United Kingdom
1.4
21
Verizon Communications
Communication Services
United States
1.3
22
Nestle
Consumer Staples
Switzerland
1.1
23
Intel
Information Technology
United States
1.1
24
Philips
Health Care
Netherlands
0.9
25
Azelis Group
Materials
Belgium
0.9
26
Bakkafrost
Consumer Staples
Denmark
0.8
27
Kalmar
Industrials
Finland
0.8
28
Danieli
Industrials
Italy
0.8
29
Terveystalo
Health Care
Finland
0.4
Total equity investments
66.4
Cash and other net assets
33.6
Net assets
100.0
* Sub-Fund of Gateway UCITS Funds PLC
**Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership
Geographical Distribution as at 31 January 2025
% of Net Assets
United Kingdom
17.7
Europe ex UK
17.0
Japan
14.2
Americas: Private Equity Fund
7.3
Americas: Direct Equities
6.1
Asia Pacific ex Japan
4.1
Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets
33.6
100.0
Sector Distribution as at 31 January 2025
% of Net Assets
Financials: Japan Fund
12.2
Financials: Private Equity Fund
7.3
Financials: Direct Equities
2.4
Total Financials
21.9
Industrials
11.7
Consumer Staples
10.2
Consumer Discretionary
5.8
Energy
5.2
Communication Services
3.4
Health Care
3.2
Information Technology
2.7
Materials
2.3
Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets
33.6
100.0
The geographical distribution is based on each investment's principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.
The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com
24 February 2025