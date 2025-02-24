Anzeige
24.02.2025 16:36 Uhr
Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 January 2025

Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 January 2025

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 24

Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 31 January 2025, the Net Assets of the Company were £112.6m.

Portfolio Holdings as at 31 January 2025

Rank

Company

Sector

Country of Incorporation

% of Net Assets

1

AVI Japanese Special Situations Fund*

Financials

Japan

12.2

2

Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp**

Financials

Luxembourg

7.3

3

Unilever

Consumer Staples

United Kingdom

3.2

4

TotalEnergies

Energy

France

3.0

5

Imperial Brands

Consumer Staples

United Kingdom

2.7

6

Alibaba Group

Consumer Discretionary

Hong Kong

2.5

7

Lloyds Banking Group

Financials

United Kingdom

2.4

8

Tesco

Consumer Staples

United Kingdom

2.3

9

Jet2

Industrials

United Kingdom

2.3

10

Dassault Aviation

Industrials

France

2.2

11

ENI

Energy

Italy

2.2

12

RTX

Industrials

United States

2.1

13

Orange

Communication Services

France

2.0

14

Panasonic

Consumer Discretionary

Japan

2.0

15

Qinetiq

Industrials

United Kingdom

2.0

16

Sanofi

Health Care

France

1.8

17

Samsung Electronics

Information Technology

South Korea

1.6

18

General Dynamics

Industrials

United States

1.6

19

Breedon Group

Materials

United Kingdom

1.5

20

Whitbread

Consumer Discretionary

United Kingdom

1.4

21

Verizon Communications

Communication Services

United States

1.3

22

Nestle

Consumer Staples

Switzerland

1.1

23

Intel

Information Technology

United States

1.1

24

Philips

Health Care

Netherlands

0.9

25

Azelis Group

Materials

Belgium

0.9

26

Bakkafrost

Consumer Staples

Denmark

0.8

27

Kalmar

Industrials

Finland

0.8

28

Danieli

Industrials

Italy

0.8

29

Terveystalo

Health Care

Finland

0.4

Total equity investments

66.4

Cash and other net assets

33.6

Net assets

100.0

* Sub-Fund of Gateway UCITS Funds PLC

**Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 31 January 2025

% of Net Assets

United Kingdom

17.7

Europe ex UK

17.0

Japan

14.2

Americas: Private Equity Fund

7.3

Americas: Direct Equities

6.1

Asia Pacific ex Japan

4.1

Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets

33.6

100.0

Sector Distribution as at 31 January 2025

% of Net Assets

Financials: Japan Fund

12.2

Financials: Private Equity Fund

7.3

Financials: Direct Equities

2.4

Total Financials

21.9

Industrials

11.7

Consumer Staples

10.2

Consumer Discretionary

5.8

Energy

5.2

Communication Services

3.4

Health Care

3.2

Information Technology

2.7

Materials

2.3

Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets

33.6

100.0

The geographical distribution is based on each investment's principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com

For further information please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

24 February 2025


