Ronkonkoma, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2025) - SIGMA Corporation of America, the US subsidiary of SIGMA Corporation (CEO: Kazuto Yamaki. Headquarters: Asao-ku, Kawasaki-shi, Kanagawa, Japan) is pleased to announce the 16-300mm F3.5-6.7 DC OS | Contemporary lens for the US market. the Sigma 16-300mm F3.5-6.7 DC OS | Contemporary features an 18.8x zoom ratio, the world's largest*1 for an APS-C format mirrorless lens. Equivalent to 24-450mm in 35mm format, this portable lens covers everything from wide-angle for landscapes and interiors to super-telephoto for sports, wildlife and aviation. This extremely versatile lens brings the full range of photographic subjects within reach, from landscapes and portraits to wildlife and sports photography. The lens is available in L-Mount, Sony E-Mount, Fujifilm X Mount and Canon RF Mount and will retail for $699 through authorized US retailers.

*1 As an AF compatible interchangeable lens exclusively for mirrorless, as of February, 2025 by Sigma.

The Sigma 16-300mm F3.5-6.7 DC OS | Contemporary lens

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9491/242054_481ea5fc9470eaad_001full.jpg

Sigma 16-300mm F3.5-6.7 DC OS | Contemporary

Wide-angle, super-telephoto and close-up photography all in one lens

High-speed autofocus and image stabilization for effortless shooting with reliable results

Uncompromising optical quality that redefines the standard for super-zoom performance

Launch date: April, 2025 L-Mount, Sony E-Mount. May, 2025 FUJIFILM X Mount, Canon RF Mount

Supplied accessories: Lens Hood LH706-03, Front Cap LCF-67 IV, Rear Cap LCR III, Pouch

Available mounts: L-Mount, Sony E-mount, FUJIFILM X Mount, Canon RF Mount

* Product appearance and specifications are subject to change.

* L-Mount is a registered trademark of Leica Camera AG.

* This product is developed, manufactured and sold based on the specifications of E-mount which was disclosed by Sony Corporation under the license agreement with Sony Corporation.

* This product is developed, manufactured and sold under license from Canon Inc.

Sigma Sigma16300mmContemporary SigmaContemporary SigmaContemporaryZoom

Sigma presents the world's first*1 mirrorless lens with an approximate zoom ratio of 18.8x. Powerful yet portable, the 16-300mm F3.5-6.7 DC OS | Contemporary delivers outstanding results in any situation.

The all-new Sigma 16-300mm F3.5-6.7 DC OS | Contemporary features an 18.8x zoom ratio, the world's largest*1 for an APS-C format mirrorless lens. Covering the entire range from wide-angle to super-telephoto, this extremely versatile lens brings the full range of photographic subjects within reach, from landscapes and portraits to wildlife and sports photography.

With a maximum magnification ratio of 1:2, the 16-300mm F3.5-6.7 DC OS | Contemporary captures detailed close-ups with ease. Its HLA (High-response Linear Actuator) motor provides exceptionally fast, smooth and accurate autofocus - ideal for fast-moving subjects such as birds and aircraft. The lens offers 6 stops of image stabilization at the wide end and 4.5 stops*2 at the telephoto end, helping photographers achieve blur-free results even at longer focal lengths and in low light.

This ultra versatile all-in-one zoom is the perfect tool for creative photographers who want to work in a wide range of photographic genres.

*1 As an AF compatible interchangeable lens exclusively for mirrorless, as of February, 2025 by Sigma.

*2 Based on CIPA guidelines. (Measured at a focal length of 16mm and 300mm using an APS-C camera)

[Key features]

Wide-angle, super-telephoto and macro photography in one lens

The world's first 18.8x zoom with a 16mm wide-angle setting

The Sigma 16-300mm F3.5-6.7 DC OS | Contemporary is the world's first mirrorless lens with an 18.8x zoom ratio. Equivalent to 24-450mm* in 35mm format, this portable lens covers everything from wide-angle for landscapes and interiors to super-telephoto for sports, wildlife and aviation.

* Approximately 25.6-480mm for the Canon RF Mount version.

Maximum magnification ratio of 1:2 at 70mm for striking close-ups

With a maximum magnification ratio of 1:2 at 70mm, the Sigma 16-300mm F3.5-6.7 DC OS | Contemporary provides excellent close-up performance, perfect for capturing flowers, insects and other small subjects in great detail. With a maximum magnification of 1:3 at the wide end and 1:4 at the telephoto end, photographers have access to a huge range of creative expression.

Small, lightweight and portable

Despite its impressive zoom range of 16-300mm, the Sigma 16-300mm F3.5-6.7 DC OS | Contemporary prioritizes high portability, measuring just 73.8mm in diameter by 121.4mm in length and weighing just 615g*. This is achieved through advanced mechanical and optical design, including a high refractive index glass element with significant thickness variation and an aspherical lens element.

* The figures are for the L-Mount version.

High-speed autofocus and image stabilization for effortless shooting with reliable results

Accelerated AF speed and accuracy with HLA autofocus

To help photographers capture even the most fleeting moments, the Sigma 16-300mm F3.5-6.7 DC OS | Contemporary uses a High-response Linear Actuator (HLA) to achieve high-speed autofocus functionality with excellent drive accuracy.

Outstanding optical stabilization powered by the OS2 algorithm

Inspired by the same technology that powers Sigma's super-telephoto lenses used by professional wildlife and sports photographers, the Sigma 16-300mm F3.5-6.7 DC OS | Contemporary features 6 stops of optical stabilization at the wide end and 4.5 stops at the telephoto end. The latest OS2 optical stabilization algorithm provides superior image stabilization to mitigate the effects of camera shake, helping photographers achieve blur-free results without the need for a tripod, even when shooting in low light and at full zoom.

* Measured using an APS-C camera at focal lengths of 16mm and 300mm according to CIPA standards.

Equipped with a zoom lock switch at the wide end

The Sigma 16-300mm F3.5-6.7 DC OS | Contemporary features a zoom lock switch that can be fixed at the wide end to prevent the lens from extending.

Dust- and splash-resistant structure* and water-repellent coating

Designed to help photographers work in all environments, the Sigma 16-300mm F3.5-6.7 DC OS | Contemporary features a dust- and splash-resistant structure for use in harsh conditions. In addition, the front element features a water- and oil-repellent coating that helps keep the lens free of contaminants.

* The structure is designed to be dust- and splash-resistant, but not waterproof. Be careful not to bring the lens in contact with a large amount of water. Water inside the lens may cause major damage and even render the lens unrepairable.

Uncompromising optical quality that redefines the standard for super-zoom performance

Consistently high image quality across the entire zoom range

Thanks to its advanced optical design with 1 FLD, 4 SLD and 4 aspherical elements, the lens has excellent aberration correction and delivers sharp results throughout the whole zoom and focus range.

Engineered to minimize flare and ghosting

By measuring light incidence under all conditions and using advanced simulation technology, the Sigma 16-300mm F3.5-6.7 DC OS | Contemporary guarantees superior resistance to flare and ghosting, allowing photographers to capture crisp, clear images in even the most challenging lighting conditions - just as an all-in-one lens should.

Suppressed focus breathing for consistent framing

The Sigma 16-300mm F3.5-6.7 DC OS | Contemporary is designed to effectively suppress focus breathing, making it a perfect choice for filmmakers as well as photographers working with multi-shot techniques such as focus stacking. Throughout the zoom range, changes in angle of view are kept to an absolute minimum when changing focus.

[Additional features]

HLA (High-response Linear Actuator)

Optical Stabilization algorithm OS2

Water- and Oil-Repellent Coating

Zoom Lock switch

Dust and Splash Resistant Structure

Mount Conversion Service available

Support for switching between linear and non-linear focus ring settings (for L-Mount only)*

* Only cameras that are compatible with the system are allowed to use the system.

Compatible with Sigma USB Dock UD-11 (sold separately / for L-Mount only)

Every single lens undergoes Sigma's proprietary MTF measuring system

[Key specifications] The figures below are for the L-Mount version.

Lens construction: 20 elements in 14 groups (1 FLD, 4 SLD, 4 aspherical elements) | Angle of View: 83.2-5.4° | Number of Diaphragm Blades: 9 (Rounded Diaphragm) | Minimum Aperture: F22-45 | Minimum Focusing Distance: 17cm(W) - 105cm(T) / 6.7in.(W) - 41.4in.(T) | Maximum Magnification Ratio: 1:2 at f=70mm | Filter Size: phi67mm | Maximum Diameter x Length: phi73.8mm x 121.4mm / phi2.9in. x 4.8in. | Weight: 615g / 21.7oz.

[Product Barcode]

L-Mount 0085126 887698 Sony E-mount 0085126 887650 FUJIFILM X Mount 0085126 887759 Canon RF Mount 0085126 887728

[Accessories (Supplied)] Name of product / Product Barcode

Lens Hood LH706-03 0085126 941789 Front Cap LCF-67 IV 0085126 941550 Rear Cap LCR III L-Mount 0085126 941628 Sony E-mount 0085126 941635 FUJIFILM X Mount 008512 6941642 Canon RF Mount 0085126 941666

[Accessories (Optional)] Name of product / Product Barcode

USB Dock UD-11 L-Mount 0085126 878696 WR Ceramic Protector 67mm 0085126 931803 WR Protector 67mm 0085126 930943 Protector 67mm 0085126 931070 WR UV Filter 67mm 0085126 930684 WR Circular PL Filter 67mm 0085126 930813

[Information]

Sigma Corporation|https://www.sigma-global.com/

Product information | https://www.sigma-global.com/en/lenses/c025_16_300_35_67/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/242054

SOURCE: Sigma Corporation of America