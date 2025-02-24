Wind River, a global leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge, today announced Wind River Studio Operator support for the Intel Xeon 6 SoC. Designed for the most demanding cloud and edge workloads, the Intel Xeon 6 SoCs enable advanced AI RAN support with built-in acceleration engines for vRAN and media workloads at the edge. A demonstration showcasing the power of Studio Operator running on Intel's new chipset will be featured at Mobile World Congress 2025.

"As the landscape moves towards cloud infrastructures and the use of greater intelligence and AI-enabled technologies, there will be a continued need for increased performance and compute-intensive edge workloads," said Paul Miller, chief technology officer, Wind River. "As the industry's most advanced CaaS for telecom and enterprise to support the Intel Xeon 6 SoC, the combination of Wind River Studio Operator cloud-native infrastructure and the new Intel Xeon 6 SoC can deliver a differentiated solution to help customers achieve their business objectives based on proven Wind River solutions in live 5G deployments with operators worldwide."

"Modern cloud infrastructures and growing interest in AI for the edge present new opportunities to accelerate innovation," said Cristina Rodriguez, vice president and general manager, Comms Solutions Group at Intel. "Wind River's cloud platform can help service providers enhance their network reliability, improve power efficiency and optimize their network scalability on Intel Xeon 6 processor-based servers."

Based on the open source StarlingX project, Studio Operator provides a Kubernetes- and container-based distributed cloud architecture for the development, deployment, operation, and servicing of distributed networks at scale. It solves service providers' complex challenges of deploying and managing cloud-native infrastructure for core-to-edge distributed cloud networks while also supporting enterprises in managing their own private cloud networks.

Able to tackle the biggest edge computing challenges, the Intel Xeon 6 SoC is optimized for high performance per core in a single socket, delivering better performance than other general-purpose CPUs for compute-intensive workloads such as AI, vRAN, and media-encoding workloads. Addressing the needs of modern networking infrastructure, the Intel Xeon 6 SoC can help reduce costs with power-efficient computing, as well as built-in acceleration for media and networking.

Wind River has played key roles in the world's first successful fully virtualized 5G data session; the first Open RAN deployment in Canada; and the development of commercial vRAN/O-RAN programs, including one of the largest Open RAN networks in the world. Additionally, Wind River was instrumental in launching the first fully automated edge data center for commercial service and enabling the telecom industry's largest CaaS vendor changeover on a 5G Open RAN network.

For more information about Studio Operator, visit www.windriver.com/studio/operator. To learn more about Wind River at MWC, visit https://experience.windriver.com/mwc-2025/p/1.

About Wind River

Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for the intelligent edge. For more than four decades, the company has been an innovator and pioneer, powering billions of devices and systems that require the highest levels of security, safety, and reliability. Wind River software and expertise are accelerating digital transformation across industries including automotive, aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and telecommunications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio supported by world-class global professional services and support and a broad partner ecosystem. To learn more, visit Wind River at www.windriver.com.

Wind River is a trademark or registered trademark of Wind River Systems, Inc., and its affiliates. Other names may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Intel, the Intel logo, and other Intel marks are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.

