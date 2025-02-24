The "Strategic Profiling of European Bus OEMs, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study provides a comprehensive insight into major European bus OEMs through detailed profiles and their approaches to electrification, autonomy, and advanced driver assistance systems.

With strong public transportation demand, the bus market in Europe continues to remain resilient. Owing to increasingly stringent emission regulations, the need for cleaner and greener technologies in buses is rising. Electric and fuel cell buses are turning out to be the answer to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and improving air quality in urban areas.

This transition is fuelled by advancements in battery technology, hydrogen fuel cell systems, and other low-emission powertrains, which address the various needs of cities and their operators. Governments in Europe are promoting zero-emission buses through subsidies, low-emission zones, and stringent climate targets, which can be seen as a landmark in pursuing a more sustainable public transport future.

Key metrics, forecasts, and model-wise powertrain comparisons are provided for various bus manufacturers, along with a competitive landscape. The study identifies the strategic plans of each bus OEM for stakeholders, emphasizing the importance of zero- and low-emission technologies.

