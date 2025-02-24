Beynon Sports Elevates Its World-Class Manufacturing With ISO 14001 Certification

Recognition highlights an industry-leading push towards sustainability and eco-friendly manufacturing

Beynon Sports, a global leader in high-performance track and field surfacing, announced today that it has been awarded ISO 14001 certification, the internationally recognized standard for environmental management systems (EMS). This milestone underscores Beynon's ongoing commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices, which have earned the trust of renowned track and field programs, world-class venues, and municipalities across the globe.

The ISO 14001 certification demonstrates the company's adherence to operational standards that minimize environmental impact while maintaining superior quality and safety. Beynon's eco-friendly manufacturing processes complement the development of high-performance, durable surfaces that support athletes and communities worldwide.

This recognition of Beynon Sports' industry-leading environmental stewardship follows the recent reissuing of the company's ISO 9001 certification. Beynon has held its ISO 9001 certification, a globally recognized standard for quality management, since February 2015.

Every Beynon track is produced at its advanced manufacturing facility in Hunt Valley, Maryland. The reputation of the facility-already one of the few in the industry to have its Quality Management Systems certified to ISO 9001-is further bolstered by its new ISO 14001 status.

"We are proud to add ISO 14001 to our certifications, alongside ISO 9001, reinforcing our team's focus on responsible manufacturing and environmental best practices," said Michael Gasparovic, VP of Plant Operations and R&D, Beynon Sports. "Sustainability is not just a priority-it's an integral part of how we operate, innovate, and deliver world-class surfaces for athletes."

A Track Record of Sustainability

The certifications are part of Beynon's long track record of achieving the highest industry standards in its manufacturing process and corresponding products.

In June 2020, 14 Beynon track systems obtained GreenGuard Gold certification-the highest level available through the leading program committed to global sustainability, environmental health, and safety. Then, in 2022, eight Beynon products received USDA BioPreferred® Certification.

Last year, Beynon earned the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Certified Biobased Product Label for its BEYPUR 320-Bio and BEYPUR 340-Bio polyurethane binder products. The label highlights Beynon's commitment to sustainability while providing customers with a verified indicator of its products' renewable, biobased materials.

About Beynon Sports

Beynon Sports, a Tarkett Sports Company, is a leading manufacturer of high-performance athletic surfaces, specializing in the design and installation of durable, resilient track and field solutions. With over 40 years of experience, the company is renowned for its innovative technology and commitment to quality. Beynon's indoor and outdoor products are designed to meet the needs of professional athletes, educational institutions, and sports organizations worldwide.

Their expertise has been trusted at over 7,500 locations in North America, including prominent venues:

The University of Oregon (Hayward Field), the TRACK at new balance, The Podium Powered by STCU (Spokane, WA), the University of Kentucky, Texas A&M, the University of Texas at San Antonio, Auburn University, Boston University, Ohio State University, and many more.

Learn more about Beynon Sports at beynonsports.com

About Tarkett Sports

Leading solutions delivered by leading builders. Tarkett Sports is a world leader in sports construction and surfacing. Providing architectural design, full-scope construction services, and a comprehensive portfolio of industry-leading sports surfacing solutions, Tarkett Sports delivers a seamless turnkey experience for its clients.

Learn more about Tarkett Sports at tarkettsports.com

