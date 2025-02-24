Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2025) - WAir Charter and Travel, a private air charter brokerage based at Chicago Executive Airport, announced the acquisition of its charter license as it prepares for 2025 with the launch of a full-service, white-glove private travel experience. WAir's new service model extends luxury and convenience beyond the flight itself, managing the entire travel journey from start to finish.

Full-Travel Experience Informed by Decades of Expertise

Founded by industry veterans with decades of aviation, logistics, and private travel/brokerage experience, WAir blends operational expertise with customer-first innovation. Co-founders Daniel Wirt (CEO) and Mike James (COO) bring a combined 30 years of experience as aviators, private charter brokers, and flight instructors, having logged thousands of flight hours. The company is designed to handle both private jet booking and hands-on trip management through every stage of the travel cycle. Additionally, Wirt runs WAir Aviation, a flight school and small aircraft maintenance service.





Daniel Wirt, co-founder and CEO



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10129/241838_c8eb5a8dc49b98ef_001full.jpg

"There are two key issues WAir seeks to address in private travel, particularly among brokerages," said Wirt. "Many brokers are experienced aviators who are looking for a more lucrative revenue stream, which is totally understandable. Others have never flown a plane but are serious experts in the brokerage process. But very few check both boxes, which limits their understanding of the most appropriate flight solutions that balance both cost and luxury. Wair noted before further commenting on the overall private travel experience. "Second, in most cases, the customer experience starts and ends with the jet. WAir goes further. For example, if a client is flying to Nantucket, WAir will arrange a limo to and from the airport, secure the most exclusive hotel, book breakfast at a fine French café (after consulting with the customer on their tastes), and even connect them with a trusted yacht charter. WAir defines itself as a white-glove 'experience brokerage,' delivering more than just a great jet."

Insider Knowledge Driving Optimal Service and Cost Control

Beyond delivering pre-arranged luxury experiences off the jet, WAir is committed to securing aircraft that meet both luxury expectations and flight requirements while keeping costs as efficient as possible. "WAir picks the right plane for the job. Every booking WAir brokers make balances customer expectations with appropriate travel requirements" noted Wirt.

Sales Director Josh Jakomin explains the value of strategic pre-booking consultations: "We ask clients to give us 24 hours of exclusive booking rights before contacting other brokers. This isn't about limiting competition-it's about avoiding price inflation. When multiple brokers bid on the same aircraft, the owner naturally raises the price. By acting quickly, WAir can identify and secure the right jet and prevent others from driving the cost up unnecessarily, even if they are the ones soliciting a booking through multiple brokers and inadvertently driving their own price up. A lack of cost consciousness is a common and unfortunate issue in the industry given the nature of the clientele, but we make sure our clients don't pay the price for it."

Proactive Problem Solving: Anticipating and Managing Disruptions

Informed by decades of aviation experience both in and out of the cockpit, WAir's white-glove approach is applied to both predict and mitigate inevitable travel disruptions.

In a recent case this winter, a client flying from Chicago to Springfield faced potential weather-related delays for their return flight. "Before they even departed, we flagged the storm and emailed the client to prepare them," Wirt recalled. "We booked first-class train tickets as a precaution, but when the trains were canceled, we secured keys to a luxury rental car instead. The client drove back to Chicago without lifting a finger, and our team handled the rest, including returning the car to Midway Airport."





WAir Aviation logo



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10129/241838_c8eb5a8dc49b98ef_002full.jpg

Disrupting Private Travel Through Holistic Service

Experienced private travelers may be used to the compartmentalization of services. WAir fills a critical service gap by managing the entire travel experience with an emphasis on end-to-end customer experience. WAir devotes significant resources to pre-flight and post-arrival arrangements and logistics that are often overlooked in the private travel brokerage industry.

"We're not just booking flights-we're creating experiences," Wirt emphasized. "Our job starts as soon as a prospective client picks up the phone, and doesn't end until they've comfortably returned to their home."

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/241838

SOURCE: AK Infinite