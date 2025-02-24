Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 72,457 Ageas shares in the period from 17-02-2025 until 21-02-2025.
|Date
|Number of
Shares
|Total amount
(EUR)
|Average price
(EUR)
|Lowest price
(EUR)
| Highest price
(EUR)
|17-02-2025
|8,958
|451,133
|50.36
|50.10
|50.60
|18-02-2025
|16,395
|828,766
|50.55
|50.25
|50.75
|19-02-2025
|5,644
|293,584
|52.02
|51.40
|52.60
|20-02-2025
|25,000
|1,280,359
|51.21
|51.00
|52.20
|21-02-2025
|16,460
|841,135
|51.10
|50.95
|51.30
|Total
|72,457
|3,694,976
|51.00
|50.10
|52.60
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 2,117,171 shares for a total amount of EUR 102,042,592. This corresponds to 1.13% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
