PowerPlan, Inc.: Veteran Software Leader Raphael Shure Named CEO of PowerPlan to Succeed Joe Gomes

ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerPlan, Inc., a leading provider of financial software and solutions for the energy industry, today announced that Raphael (Rafi) Shure will join as its new President and CEO, to succeed Joe Gomes, PowerPlan's current CEO. Gomes will transition to lead Procare Solutions, a Roper Technologies business, effective March 14, 2025.

Shure brings a proven track record of success in the technology sector. He previously served as Chief Operating Officer at Aderant. As a key member of the executive team for more than 12 years, he played a pivotal role in driving the company's strong growth during that time. His expertise spans strategy, finance and customer operations. Shure holds a bachelor's degree from Cornell University and an MBA with honors distinction from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

"Rafi's appointment as CEO of PowerPlan marks an exciting new chapter for the company," said Mike Corkery, Senior Vice President, Group Executive at Roper Technologies. "His proven leadership and strategic vision will undoubtedly drive PowerPlan's continued success and innovation. We are grateful for Joe's outstanding contributions and look forward to his ongoing impact within the Roper Technologies family leading Procare."

Shure expressed his enthusiasm about joining PowerPlan, stating, "I am honored to join PowerPlan and work alongside such a talented team that's delivering incredible customer value. I look forward to building on the strong foundation that Joe has established and driving the company's continued success."

"Rafi's extensive experience and leadership skills make him the ideal person to lead PowerPlan into its next phase of growth," said Gomes. "We've known each other for many years as part of the Roper leadership network and I'm confident that under his guidance, PowerPlan will continue to thrive and deliver exceptional value to our customers."

About PowerPlan

For more than 30 years, PowerPlan has helped utility and energy companies make the right financial decisions to improve lives and power the world. Through our industry-leading expertise, innovative technology, and vast experience listening to and working in tandem with our clients, PowerPlan software sets the standard that CFOs can count on for financial clarity. PowerPlan operates as an independent subsidiary of Roper Technologies (Nasdaq: ROP) a constituent of the Nasdaq 100, S&P 500, and Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.powerplan.com.