Talkdesk contact center technology delivers a great user experience for agents and enhances the airline's customer satisfaction

Talkdesk®, Inc., a global provider of artificial intelligence (AI)-powered customer experience (CX) technology that serves enterprises of all sizes, today announced that German airline Condor has selected Talkdesk to bring its contact center platform in-house and enhance its customer experience through a modern, unified approach.

Condor will implement and deploy several Talkdesk solutions. Talkdesk CX Cloud will provide the airline with a modernized, cloud-based contact center platform. Condor will use Customer Experience Analytics to turn customer conversations happening inside its contact center into actionable customer intelligence that will allow the company to make improvements a benefit that was not previously possible when the airline's contact center solution was outsourced.

Talkdesk for Salesforce will allow Condor to integrate its contact center with its customer relationship management (CRM) system. Giving agents full contact center functionality inside Salesforce will help them seamlessly personalize every customer interaction without needing to toggle between systems. Both solutions empower agents to resolve customer inquiries faster and more efficiently, which reduces the average handling time (AHT) and improves agent experience and customer satisfaction.

"We wanted greater control over our customer service delivery and the ability to increase customer satisfaction," said Julia Reinhardt, head of customer care at Condor. "The Talkdesk leading-edge contact center technology was the best choice for us; we can streamline customer service interactions with the applications we need all in one place and get seamless integration of our contact center with our CRM. This functionality creates so much efficiency and helps us deliver personalized interactions every time."

Condor was drawn to Talkdesk because of the company's ability to deliver a future-proofed investment. The airline recognized the need to continually adapt its customer service to address changing market demands and consumer expectations. Talkdesk's scalability and AI innovation, with multiple AI-powered applications available to adopt at any time within the Talkdesk CX Cloud, were clear benefits.

"Talkdesk is proud to add Condor as a customer and be a trusted partner as the company takes its customer service in-house. Our next-generation cloud architecture is perfectly equipped to keep Condor's call center agile and efficient to delight both agents and customers," said Tiago Paiva, chief executive officer and founder of Talkdesk.

About Talkdesk

Talkdesk® is on a mission to rid the world of bad customer experience. With our cloud-native, generative AI-powered CX platform, purpose-built industry solutions, and extensible AI offerings, we empower enterprises in the cloud and on-premises to deliver exceptional customer experiences that make them more competitive, grow revenue, reduce costs, and provide operational efficiencies. With specialized workflows and integrations delivered out of the box for our Industry Experience Clouds, Talkdesk accelerates value for our customers faster and more simply than legacy or one-size-fits-all solutions.

Partnering with enterprises globally, we deliver continuous innovation and breakthrough results. Our commitment to reliability and security, paired with our track record of delivering on promises, sets us apart in the industry. Elevate customer experiences, streamline operations, and increase revenue with Talkdesk. Companies that love their customers use Talkdesk.

Talkdesk is a registered trademark of Talkdesk, Inc. All product and company names are trademarks or registered® trademarks of their respective holders. Use of them does not imply any affiliation with or endorsement by them.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250224725287/en/

Contacts:

Talkdesk Public Relations

pr@talkdesk.com