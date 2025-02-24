Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 24
MID WYND INTERNATIONAL INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
LEI: 549300D32517C2M3A561
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc (the "Company") today purchased 25,000 of its own Ordinary shares at a price of 803.00 pence per share, to be held in Treasury.
Following the transaction, the Company's share capital comprises:
44,714,356 Issued Ordinary Shares (excluding Treasury shares)
21,666,758 Ordinary shares held in Treasury
66,381,114 Issued Ordinary Shares (including Treasury shares)
For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any Ordinary shares held in Treasury and should use the figure 44,714,356 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest, in the Company.
Juniper Partners Limited
Company Secretary
Enquiries: 0131 378 0500