Berkshire Hathaway's stock climbed impressively on Monday, gaining 3.0% to reach $493.30, approaching its daily peak of $496.84. This surge followed the announcement of exceptional quarterly results, with the conglomerate reporting a remarkable 71% increase in fourth-quarter operating earnings. The company's full-year 2024 operating profit soared by 27% to $47.44 billion, solidifying its position as America's most valuable non-technology corporation, with a market valuation exceeding one trillion dollars. The company's robust performance was primarily driven by its insurance operations, where underwriting income skyrocketed by 302% to $3.4 billion.

Strategic Expansion Plans

With cash reserves reaching a new high of $334.2 billion, Berkshire Hathaway is strategically positioned for future growth, particularly in the Japanese market. The company's existing $23.5 billion investment in Japanese trading houses demonstrates its commitment to expanding its international presence, with plans to increase these stakes beyond current holdings. The B-shares of the company have shown strong performance, rising 5.6% year-to-date and outperforming the S&P 500, while approaching their historical peak of $491.67 from November.

