LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The pound fell against its most major counterparts in the New York session on Monday.The pound dropped to a 1-week low of 1.1309 against the franc and a 4-day low of 1.2611 against the greenback, from an early high of 1.1374 and more than a 2-month high of 1.2690, respectively.The pound edged down to 188.22 against the yen.The currency is likely to face support around 1.11 against the franc, 1.22 against the greenback and 183.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX