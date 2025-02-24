BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc climbed against its major counterparts in the New York session on Monday.The franc edged up to 0.9381 against the euro and 166.99 against the yen.The franc touched 1.1309 against the pound, setting a 1-week high.The franc recovered to 0.8959 against the greenback. This may be compared to an early fresh 2-month high of 0.8953.The currency is seen facing resistance around 0.92 against the euro, 171.00 against the yen, 1.11 against the pound and 0.88 against the greenback.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX