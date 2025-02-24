LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Pessimism among Slovenian businesses eased modestly in February as the confidence indicator reading improved, survey data from the statistical office showed on Monday.The manufacturing business confidence index rose a seasonally adjusted -6 in February from -7 in January. The score increased for the first time in three months.Businesses' expectations regarding production rose significantly. Selling price expectations increased slightly and pessimism regarding employment prospects eased.The survey also showed that confidence strengthened in construction, services and retail sectors, the statistical office said.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX