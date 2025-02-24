TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Belcan, a subsidiary of Cognizant (CTSH), MOnday has opened a new office in Toulouse, France, to strengthen its support for the global aerospace and defense industry, including local OEMs. Belcan provides design, software, manufacturing, IT, and digital engineering solutions across multiple sectors, including aerospace, defense, automotive, and industrial markets.Situated in Toulouse's aerospace valley, the new office enhances accessibility for OEMs, tier-one suppliers, and industry partners to leverage Belcan's expertise in design, analysis, and digitalization.Claude Castan, an experienced aerospace and defense professional, will lead the Toulouse office, located on the top floor of the Blagnac Airport Supplier Village. The local team will collaborate with Belcan's global experts to deliver innovative and efficient solutions.Belcan CEO Lance Kwasniewski expressed excitement about the company's expansion into Toulouse, highlighting the city's role as an aerospace innovation hub. He emphasized Belcan's commitment to providing high-performance engineering solutions tailored to the needs of regional clients.CTSH is currently trading at $84.63 or 0.28% lower on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX