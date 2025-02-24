WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) released Loss for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at -$447 million, or -$0.92 per share. This compares with -$155 million, or -$0.31 per share, last year.Excluding items, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$332 million or -$0.68 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.67 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 15.4% to $4.325 billion from $5.112 billion last year.Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: -$447 Mln. vs. -$155 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.92 vs. -$0.31 last year. -Revenue: $4.325 Bln vs. $5.112 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX