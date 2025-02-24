WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Realty Income Corporation (O), Monday reported fourth-quarter net income available to common stockholders was $199.6 million, or $0.23 per share, compared to $218.4 million or $0.30 per share last year.Adjusted Funds from Operations per share increased 4.0% to $1.05 per share, compared to $1.01 per share last year.Funds from operations for the quarter were $897.9 million or $1.02 per share, compared to $713.7 million or $0.98 per share last year.Revenues for the quarter were $1.340 billion, compared to $1.076 billion last year.Looking forward to full year 2025, the company expects earnings per share of $1.52 to $1.58 and AFFO per share of $4.22 to $4.28.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX