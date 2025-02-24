WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) Monday announced the appointment of Sam Raha, the Company's current Chief Operating Officer (COO), as President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and as a member of the Board, effective April 30, 2025.Raha will replace Paul Diaz, who is stepping down to join private equity firm Cressey & Company as a Managing Partner. Diaz will continue to serve the Company as a consultant to Raha and the Board of Directors for another year.'Since joining Myriad in December 2023, Sam has played an integral role in shaping the Company's long-term growth strategy, while delivering new perspectives and expertise to advance our business initiatives, operational excellence and profitability,' said S. Louise Phanstiel, Chair of Myriad's Board of Directors. 'Having engaged in a robust succession planning process, the Board is very pleased and excited to welcome Sam as Myriad's next President and Chief Executive Officer. His deep background in the diagnostics industry and leadership throughout his career are crucial to the continued growth of Myriad and the achievement of our mission to advance health and well-being for all, while creating long-term value for our shareholders.'The Company also announced that Mark Verratti, Myriad's current Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) will be promoted to COO concurrent with Raha's appointment. A search for a new CCO is already underway.Raha has served as Myriad's COO since December 2023. He previously served as the President of Agilent's Diagnostics and Genomics Group where he was responsible for overall strategy along with the business and financial results.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX