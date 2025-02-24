BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) released a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at RMB2.157 billion, or RMB3.09 per share. This compares with RMB1.297 billion, or RMB1.94 per share, last year.Excluding items, Trip.com Group Limited reported adjusted earnings of RMB3.038 billion or RMB4.35 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn RMB3.95 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 23.5% to RMB12.768 billion from RMB10.338 billion last year.Trip.com Group Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: RMB2.157 Bln. vs. RMB1.297 Bln. last year. -EPS: RMB3.09 vs. RMB1.94 last year. -Revenue: RMB12.768 Bln vs. RMB10.338 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX