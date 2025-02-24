HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - The Bank of Korea will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Tuesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The BoK is expected to trim its benchmark lending rate by 25 basis point, to 2.75 percent from 3.00 percent.Japan will see January data for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting a steady reading of an annual 2.9 percent.Hong Kong will release January numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In December, imports were down 1.1 percent on month and exports rose 5.2 percent for a trade deficit of HKD34.5 billion.Taiwan will provide January figures for industrial production; in December, output was up 19.97 percent on year.Thailand is scheduled to see January data for imports, exports and trade balance. In December, imports were up 14.9 percent and exports rose 8.7 percent for a trade shortfall of $10 million.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX