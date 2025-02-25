Onco-Innovations Limited: Onco-Innovations' PKNP Technology Shown in Study to Demonstrate Low Toxicity and High Safety Profile

Onco-Innovations Limited(CSE:ONCO)(OTCQB:ONNVF)(Frankfurt:W1H,WKN:A3EKSZ) ("Onco" or the "Company") is pleased to provide information regarding its second-generation nanoparticle formulation of Polynucleotide Kinase 3'-Phosphatase (PNKP) Compound (the "Technology"), specifically that it has demonstrated enhanced PNKP inhibitor delivery, enabling solubilization with minimal toxicity, in a June 2021 study[1] conducted by researchers at the University of Alberta, Canada. The study demonstrated that the Technology was well-tolerated, even at therapeutic doses to mice with colorectal cancer, making it a promising candidate for further research and development. This finding is highly relevant, as low toxicity indicates the potential for fewer side effects, potentially allowing for use to enhance more effective and safer treatment options.

In in-vivo studies, mice with colorectal cancer tumors were treated over a 22-day period with Onco's PKNP nanoparticle formulation (NP/A83), while a control group received placebo injections. The study involved both in vitro and in vivo evaluations of a nano-encapsulated potent lead PNKP inhibitor, which was tested as a new targeted therapy for PTEN-deficient colorectal cancer (CRC). Throughout the study, the treatment was well tolerated, with no evidence of toxicity, such as weight loss or adverse effects, observed in the test subjects. Biochemical and histopathological examination of major organs confirmed the absence of toxicity in mice treated with the nanoparticle formulation. The dose-escalating toxicity studies on healthy CD-1 mice revealed that both free and nano-encapsulated PNKP inhibitors were safe at doses of =50 mg/kg, based on weight changes and blood analysis.[2]

Ensuring a low toxicity profile is essential for developing safer and more effective cancer treatments. By demonstrating minimal toxicity in preclinical models, Onco's Technology shows promise for pursuing therapies with fewer side effects. Under Health Canada regulations, drugs must undergo rigorous testing in animal models (in vivo) or in cell cultures (in vitro) to assess toxicity at doses intended to produce therapeutic effects.

"The study has shown that our PKNP technology has promise for future therapeutic development, particularly due to its low toxicity profile. The ability of this technology to deliver enhanced PNKP inhibition with minimal side effects lays a solid foundation for our continued research and development plans. We are excited about the future of this compound and its potential to provide safer and more effective therapies," said Thomas O'Shaughnessy, CEO of the Company.

About Onco-Innovations Limited

Onco-Innovations is a Canadian-based company dedicated to cancer research and treatment, specializing in oncology. Onco's mission is to prevent and cure cancer through pioneering research and innovative solutions. The company has secured an exclusive worldwide license to patented groundbreaking technology that targets solid tumours, setting new standards in cancer treatment. Onco's commitment to excellence and innovation drives it to develop advanced therapies that improve patient outcomes and offer hope in the fight against cancer.

Forward-Looking Statements Caution. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the further development, potential commercialization and benefits of the Technology, the Company's ability to complete future research and development activities with respect thereto, and the prospects of the Company, and the Company's business and plans generally, and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "potential", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to further develop, prove out or commercialize the Technology, the failure to complete further research and development activities in respect thereto, the failure to receive regulatory approval in respect of the Technology, and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators.

[1]A synthetically lethal nanomedicine delivering novel inhibitors of polynucleotide kinase 3'-phosphatase (PNKP) for targeted therapy of PTEN-deficient colorectal cancer" in Journal of Controlled Release, Volume 334, June 2021: pp. 335-352

