PikMyCar Launches Transportation Services with Free Offer for People of Determination in Dubai and Abu Dhabi: A Step Towards Giving Back to Society

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PikMyCar, a premium transportation service, is proud to announce the launch of its services in Dubai and Abu Dhabi with a special initiative to give back to society. As part of its launch, PikMyCar is offering free transportation services for People of Determination, reinforcing its commitment to inclusivity, social responsibility, and enhancing the community's well-being.

With a mission to make the world a better place, PikMyCar introduces a comprehensive range of services, including airport transfers, car pick-up and drop-off, safe drivers, RTA vehicle testing and car towing service. By offering these services free of charge to People of Determination, PikMyCar is ensuring that everyone has access to quality transportation.

Although the fleet comprises regular vehicles, PikMyCar is committed to making the travel experience comfortable and accessible for all. This effort to serve People of Determination reflects the company's broader goal of fostering inclusivity and giving back to society by offering equal access to its premium services.

"At PikMyCar, we believe that a truly successful business is one that cares for its community and contributes to making the world a better place," said Mohamed Ghouse Abdul Rahaman, CEO of PikMyCar. "This initiative is our way of giving back-by offering free transportation to People of Determination, we're helping break down barriers and ensure that everyone can access the services they need, when they need them. It's not just about providing a service; it's about creating an environment of care, compassion, and accessibility for all."

PikMyCar Services:

Airport Transfers

PikMyCar offers free, comfortable, and reliable airport transfers between Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) for People of Determination, ensuring stress-free travel to and from the airports.



Car Pick-Up and Drop-Off Service

Avoid the hassle of driving the car to the service center. With PikMyCar Car Pick-Up and Drop-Off service, a professional driver will collect the user's car from home or office and take it for maintenance, saving them time and effort.



Safe Driver Service

PikMyCar Safe Driver service provides a professional driver to take people and their car to the desired location. Whether one has been drinking or simply needs a safe, reliable ride, PikMyCar ensures they and their vehicle get to the destination worry-free.



RTA Vehicle Testing Services

PikMyCar also provides free pick & drop services for People of Determination who need assistance with RTA vehicle testing for Vehicle renewal, offering a hassle-free solution to an important requirement.



Car Towing Service

PikMyCar offers reliable Car Towing services to safely transport people's vehicle to a desired location, whether it's a service center or another destination. PikMyCar team ensures the vehicle is handled with care during transit.

A Commitment to Community and Social Impact

PikMyCar believes that businesses should serve as forces for good in society. By providing free services to People of Determination, the company is helping to ensure that transportation remains a bridge to opportunity, not a barrier. This initiative is part of PikMyCar's ongoing efforts to create positive social change and give back to the communities it serves.

These free services will be available for a limited time and can be booked through Whatsapp.

For more information or to book a service, whatsapp +971585378990, visit www.pikmycar.com or download the PikMyCar app Android / iOS.

About PikMyCar

PikMyCar is a customer-focused transportation service offering a variety of transportation solutions across Dubai and Abu Dhabi. With a focus on reliability, service excellence, and inclusivity, PikMyCar is dedicated to making transportation more accessible and providing high-quality service for all.

