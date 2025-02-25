PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Sanofi (SNYNF) on Tuesday said that the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) in Japan has approved Sarclisa, in combination with bortezomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone, for the treatment of adult patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (NDMM).Multiple Myeloma is a blood cancer that develops in plasma cells in the bone marrow.The approval was based on positive data from the IMROZ phase 3 study that demonstrated Sarclisa in combination with dexamethasone significantly improved progression-free survival, compared to dexamethasone alone in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma.Currently, Sarclisa is approved in more than 50 countries, including in the US, EU, Japan, and China, across various indications.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX