Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) demonstrated remarkable financial resilience in 2024, posting an impressive 18 percent increase in adjusted operating profit to €1.812 billion, despite a marginal one percent decline in revenue to €19.336 billion. The dialysis specialist's strong performance was primarily driven by successful cost-reduction initiatives, with savings targets raised from €650 million to €750 million. The company's fourth-quarter results were particularly noteworthy, showing a 31 percent jump in adjusted operating profit to €489 million, while the operating margin expanded from 7.7 to 9.6 percent. Shareholders will benefit from a 21 percent increase in dividends to €1.44 per share.

Strategic Growth Outlook

Looking ahead to 2025, FMC projects continued momentum with operating profit expected to grow in the high teens to high twenties percentage range, accompanied by low single-digit revenue growth. The company is further streamlining its operations through strategic divestitures, including the planned sale of select Spectra Laboratories assets to Quest Diagnostics, scheduled for completion in the latter half of 2025. This strategic move aligns with FMC's ongoing transformation efforts, focusing on core business optimization while maintaining comprehensive laboratory services for end-stage renal disease patients.

Ad

Fresh Fresenius Medical Care information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.

Read our updated Fresenius Medical Care analysis...