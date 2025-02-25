Heidelberg Materials has maintained its strong market position in 2024, achieving stable revenue of approximately €21.2 billion despite decreased sales volumes. The building materials giant demonstrated remarkable resilience through effective cost and price management, resulting in a 6% increase in adjusted operating profit to a record €3.2 billion. This performance was largely attributed to the company's broad geographical diversification and strategic operational efficiency. Shareholder earnings reached nearly €1.8 billion, showing only a slight decrease from the previous year's €1.9 billion. In response to these positive results, the company has announced plans to increase its dividend from €3.00 to €3.30 per share, while projecting adjusted earnings before interest and taxes between €3.25 and €3.55 billion for the upcoming period.

Investment Activity and Market Response

The company's strong performance has attracted significant institutional interest, with BlackRock notably increasing its stake to 5.14% of voting rights, bringing its total position to 5.30% including held instruments. However, recent market activity shows some pressure on the stock, which currently trades at €136.70, representing a modest decline from recent sessions. Despite this temporary setback, analysts maintain an average price target of €138.79, suggesting potential upside from current levels.

