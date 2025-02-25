Longsys Pioneers Innovation in Wearable Storage with Ultra-thin 0.6mm ePOP4x

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on the innovation of ultra-compact 7.2mm x 7.2mm eMMC, Longsys (SZ.301308) now presents its latest advancement ideal for wearable storage use cases-the ultra-thin 0.6mm (max) ePOP4x, which enables a more streamlined and efficient device layout.

Ultra-thin Package, High-integration Design

With a maximum thickness of just 0.6mm, it is nearly 25% thinner than its predecessor (0.8mm), making it one of the slimmest ePOP products available on the market. Compared to conventional storage solutions, ePOP4x utilizes cutting-edge packaging technology and a highly integrated design.

The ePOP4x integrates eMMC and LPDDR4x into a single package, offering mainstream capacities of 32GB+16Gb and 64GB+16Gb. This Flash + DRAM combo, paired with a high-performance controller that supports LDPC error correction, meets the diverse storage and memory demands of wearable devices.

A package on package (PoP) design allows the chip to be directly mounted onto the SoC, significantly reducing the PCB footprint and providing a highly efficient embedded storage solution for space-constrained wearables.

In-house Firmware, Proprietary Packaging & Testing

Longsys' ePOP4x is powered by in-house firmware, delivering fast boot times, ultra-low power consumption, and optimized SoC compatibility for enhanced performance and battery life. Additionally, the ePOP4x offers customizable versions tailored to specific customer requirements, ensuring greater flexibility and precise storage solutions for various applications.

Backed by its own advanced packaging and testing (OSAT) facilities in Suzhou, Longsys provides cutting-edge packaging technology and specialized production lines for storage products. This dedicated manufacturing approach ensures stable supply, improves production efficiency, and enables highly customized solutions that meet the diverse needs of wearable device manufacturers.

Through the Product Technology Manufacturing (PTM) business model, Longsys seamlessly integrates proprietary storage chips, firmware, hardware, and advanced packaging technologies, delivering storage solutions with a foundry-like model that accelerates product development and market deployment.

From Ultra-compact eMMC to Ultra-thin ePOP4x

From standardized storage to customized innovations, Longsys continues to push the boundaries of wearable storage-from the 7.2mm ultra-compact eMMC to the 0.6mm ultra-thin ePOP4x. These advancements equip wearable devices with thinner, higher-performance, and more efficient storage solutions.

Every incremental technological breakthrough has the potential to drive transformative innovation in wearable devices. Moving forward, Longsys remains committed to exploring the frontiers of storage technology, continuously challenging physical limits to provide optimized storage solutions for next-generation wearables.

About Longsys

Founded in 1999, Longsys (301308.SZ) is a globally leading branded semiconductor memory enterprise, integrating R&D, design, packaging and testing, manufacturing, and sales services. Longsys upholds the corporate vision of "Everything for memory." With memory technology innovation at its core, Longsys provides high-end, flexible, and efficient full-stack customized services to global customers. For more information please visit https://www.longsys.com/, and follow Longsys on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

